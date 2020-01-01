Impact of COVID-19 may ring in changes for diamond industry back in the doldrums

The Constellation diamond recovered by Lucara Image credit: Lucara
(miningmx.com) – In a world boiled down to ‘essentials’, it’s easy to see why the anguished cries of celebrities “trapped” in their multi-million dollar holiday homes has become faintly risible, deeply contemptible at worst. So, too, the need to indulge in luxuries. Even were your local jewellery store open for business, it would seem somewhat off-message to be paddling down there to participate in a bit of high-end retail therapy. That’s why the world’s diamond sector is back where it started 2019: in the doldrums. However, Patrick Mann, an analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a note in April said there were some limited transactions happening in the big diamond sector, which in his opinion was a sign that high value and big stone producers could outperform short-term relative to small diamond producers in the current environment.
De Beers suspends applications for new sightholder contract
De Beers has temporarily put on the back burner the application process for its new sightholder contract as COVID-19 continues to disrupt its clients’ business operations.
Vast upbeat about long awaited Zim diamond project
Vast Resources, which is currently awaiting the finalisation of a joint venture between its subsidiary Katanga Mining and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) in the post Covid-19 lockdown period, expects the project to play its part...
Surat and Jaipur SEZs & EPIP resume production; export shipment executed since 29 April
A few gem and jewellery manufacturing units in the Surat SEZ ( Special Economic Zone) and in the Jaipur SEZs and Export Promotion Industrial Park ( EPIP) have resumed limited production observing all safeguards and other prescribed norms...
COVID-19: De Beers donates $200k to assist women as gender-based violence spike
De Beers has donated $200,000 across its four producer partner countries to assist women’s shelters and support organisations to respond to an increase in gender-based violence resulting from the COVID-19 situation.
Young Diamantaires Group launched its website
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses announced the launch of its Young Diamantaires (YDs) website www.ydts.org.
