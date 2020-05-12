News

Lucara Q1 revenue slides due to variability in quality of stones, lower prices

Lucara Diamonds has realised revenue of $34.1 million from the sale of 86,178 carats in the first quarter of 2020, inclusive of all diamonds sold on Clara.

Yesterday

ZCDC board in protest resignation over lack of government consultation – report

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) board members have allegedly resigned in protest over government's decision to award mining licenses to foreign firms without consultation.

Yesterday

Lucara reports a net loss of $3.2 million in Q1

Canadian mining company Lucara Diamonds reported a net loss of $ 3.2 due to continued pressure on the diamond industry and lower sales revenue.

Yesterday

India eases lockdown restrictions in parts of India; few jewellery stores reopen

India’s retail jewellery industry began to reopen as restrictions were partially lifted in certain parts of the country, bringing relief to the trade which remained closed since March 24, 2020.

Yesterday

Sales of ALROSA's diamond products in April fell to $15.6 million

ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, reported that total sales of rough and polished diamonds in April 2020 amounted to $15.6 million, compared with $147.8 million in March.

12 may 2020

De Beers hoovers up its best diamonds from the African seabed

Orapa Diamond Mine                                                                                                                          Image credit: De Beers


(iol.co.za) - Anglo American Plc will mine significantly fewer diamonds this year than it previously planned to, as the biggest supplier of the gems contends with a complete shutdown of the global supply chain.

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the diamond trade. India’s cutting industry, which handles almost all of the world’s stones, has come to a halt. At the same time, diamond purchases in the key U.S. market have tumbled as retailers closed stores. Botswana, where Anglo’s De Beers unit sells its stones, has also blocked travelers from the key diamond-buying centers.

The outbreak has come at a terrible time for an industry already reeling from a disastrous 2019. Profits collapsed last year after a glut of rough and polished stones destroyed margins for the industry’s crucial middlemen who cut, polish and trade them.

De Beers cut its production forecast by 7 million carats for this year, to between 25 million and 27 million carats.

