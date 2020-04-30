News

Don’t compel clients not to purchase diamonds – De Beers

De Beers believes that customers should not be discouraged from purchasing rough diamonds, despite the trying times the industry is going through.

Yesterday

Lucapa resumes scaled mining operations at Lulo

Lucapa Diamond has re-commenced scaled mining operations at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola. Operations at Lulo, which it owns together with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas were reduced to essential services only following the declaration...

Yesterday

ALROSA’s Aikhal and Zarya diamond mines will suspend operations starting from May 15, 2020

ALROSA will temporarily suspend mining works at the Aikhal underground mine and Zarya open pit from May 15, said the company in a press release distributed today.

Yesterday

Botswana’s ODC earns $18,7m from March spot diamond auction

Botswana’s wholly state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) raked in about $18,7 million from 93 lots of diamonds offered during its March spot diamond auction.

30 april 2020

AWDC webinar participants expect the diamond jewelry market to return to normal by the end of 2020

Fifty-one percent of the AWDC webinar participants expect the diamond jewelry market to return to normal by the end of 2020.

30 april 2020

On Rivers and Dams/Bans

Today
Expert reports

Image credit: jacopo cavalca (Pixabay)

(thediamondloupe.com) - "Can't an overflowing river upstream, cause a lot of damage, from the midstream all the way up to the delta? As the crops along the overflown river's path would be washed out, wouldn't this cause a lot of famine, for an unwanted period of time? Shouldn't the flow be controlled before such a scenario happens? Sometimes, man-made dams are necessary, with some pains in the near future, but fertile and fruitful in the long run..."

Shashin Choksi, midstream trader, responding in a Telegram industry group channel to the message from De Beers CEO, Bruce Cleaver, "A River Runs Through", in which Cleaver indirectly appeals to the (Indian) industry to not impose an import ban on rough diamonds.

