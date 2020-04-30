Don’t Ban Rough Buying, De Beers Urges

Фото: De Beers Group
(Rapaport News) - De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver has called on the trade to allow rough purchases, assuring manufacturers the company won’t require them to buy in the weak market. “We will only sell [rough] when the demand is such that it can create sustainable value for all of us,” the executive wrote in a blog post Friday. “However, just as we are not compelling our clients to purchase, we strongly believe it is counterproductive for any part of the industry to compel them not to purchase.” Cleaver’s plea comes after the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and other Indian trade organizations called on the nation’s diamond sector to pause rough-diamond imports for 30 days, beginning on May 15. The move would improve the Indian industry’s liquidity situation and deplete inflated polished inventories, the trade bodies explained. Without explicitly referencing the Indian trade groups’ appeal to their members, Cleaver argued that supply had already been significantly reduced after De Beers suspended production at most of its mines.
News
Don’t compel clients not to purchase diamonds – De Beers
De Beers believes that customers should not be discouraged from purchasing rough diamonds, despite the trying times the industry is going through.
Yesterday
Lucapa resumes scaled mining operations at Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has re-commenced scaled mining operations at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola. Operations at Lulo, which it owns together with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas were reduced to essential services only following the declaration...
Yesterday
ALROSA’s Aikhal and Zarya diamond mines will suspend operations starting from May 15, 2020
ALROSA will temporarily suspend mining works at the Aikhal underground mine and Zarya open pit from May 15, said the company in a press release distributed today.
Yesterday
Botswana’s ODC earns $18,7m from March spot diamond auction
Botswana’s wholly state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) raked in about $18,7 million from 93 lots of diamonds offered during its March spot diamond auction.
30 april 2020
AWDC webinar participants expect the diamond jewelry market to return to normal by the end of 2020
Fifty-one percent of the AWDC webinar participants expect the diamond jewelry market to return to normal by the end of 2020.
30 april 2020