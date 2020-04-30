News
Don’t compel clients not to purchase diamonds – De Beers
De Beers believes that customers should not be discouraged from purchasing rough diamonds, despite the trying times the industry is going through.
Lucapa resumes scaled mining operations at Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has re-commenced scaled mining operations at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola. Operations at Lulo, which it owns together with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas were reduced to essential services only following the declaration...
ALROSA’s Aikhal and Zarya diamond mines will suspend operations starting from May 15, 2020
ALROSA will temporarily suspend mining works at the Aikhal underground mine and Zarya open pit from May 15, said the company in a press release distributed today.
Botswana’s ODC earns $18,7m from March spot diamond auction
Botswana’s wholly state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) raked in about $18,7 million from 93 lots of diamonds offered during its March spot diamond auction.
30 april 2020
AWDC webinar participants expect the diamond jewelry market to return to normal by the end of 2020
Fifty-one percent of the AWDC webinar participants expect the diamond jewelry market to return to normal by the end of 2020.
30 april 2020
A River Runs Through It
Image credit: De Beers
(debeersgroup.com) - Perhaps it is a result of the global lockdowns, but as I, like you, have worked to manage through the immediate crisis and plot the course forward, I have found myself longing for one of my favourite places – Botswana’s Okavango Delta. The Delta is a place of unparalleled natural beauty, a source of life and renewal for the world and a welcome reminder for me of better days ahead. In the diamond industry we often use the language of the river: upstream, midstream and downstream. When the industry is working well, we focus on the relative health of each part of the river, build partnerships across it and navigate the periodic droughts and flash floods, but we always seek a strong current that carries diamonds through the value chain, downstream. Today, however, we are faced with a challenge not to one part of the river, but to the entire river. When this crisis ultimately recedes, as it will, if the upstream is intact but there is no functioning downstream, or a midstream but a significantly depleted source upstream, then we have no functioning river system at all. While all companies, including ours, are taking rapid action to brace for the crisis, that action must be responsible and sustainable and recognise that just as the challenge is a shared one, so, too, must be the solutions. For De Beers’ part, we have already significantly reduced the flow of diamonds downstream. Most of our mines suspended production to prepare for the virus and are now operating or preparing to operate at far lower levels than normal. We mine a valuable, finite and depleting resource. We will only sell it when the demand is such that it can create sustainable value for all of us. However, just as we are not compelling our clients to purchase, we strongly believe it is counterproductive for any part of the industry to compel them not to purchase.