A River Runs Through It

Don’t compel clients not to purchase diamonds – De Beers De Beers believes that customers should not be discouraged from purchasing rough diamonds, despite the trying times the industry is going through.

Lucapa resumes scaled mining operations at Lulo Lucapa Diamond has re-commenced scaled mining operations at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola. Operations at Lulo, which it owns together with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas were reduced to essential services only following the declaration...

ALROSA’s Aikhal and Zarya diamond mines will suspend operations starting from May 15, 2020 ALROSA will temporarily suspend mining works at the Aikhal underground mine and Zarya open pit from May 15, said the company in a press release distributed today.

Botswana’s ODC earns $18,7m from March spot diamond auction Botswana’s wholly state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) raked in about $18,7 million from 93 lots of diamonds offered during its March spot diamond auction.