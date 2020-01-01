Diamond mines exempt from coronavirus travel restrictions due to economic importance

Today



Main camp at the Ekati Diamond Mine in Canada Image credit: Dominion Diamond Mines





(cbc.ca) - A glaring exception to travel restrictions placed on those entering the Northwest Territories during the COVID-19 pandemic is the one made for workers at the territory's three diamond mines. At the mines, people from the N.W.T. work alongside those from provinces where there have been far more confirmed cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease. None of the workers from outside the N.W.T. are required to self-isolate for two weeks like most others arriving in the territory. In an email, the territories' chief public health officer said the mines are allowed to continue operating because of the huge role they play in the N.W.T.'s economy.



