Diamond mines exempt from coronavirus travel restrictions due to economic importance

Main camp at the Ekati Diamond Mine in Canada Image credit: Dominion Diamond Mines
(cbc.ca) - A glaring exception to travel restrictions placed on those entering the Northwest Territories during the COVID-19 pandemic is the one made for workers at the territory's three diamond mines. At the mines, people from the N.W.T. work alongside those from provinces where there have been far more confirmed cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease. None of the workers from outside the N.W.T. are required to self-isolate for two weeks like most others arriving in the territory. In an email, the territories' chief public health officer said the mines are allowed to continue operating because of the huge role they play in the N.W.T.'s economy.
Rio Tinto introduced COVID-19 testing at Diavik diamond mine
As an extra precautionary measure to protect employees and community members, Rio Tinto is introducing COVID-19 testing at its Diavik diamond mine in Northwest Territories, Canada.
G&J units in Mumbai permitted resumption of limited activity for fulfilling export commitments
In an Order issued today, the Government of Maharashtra has permitted limited resumption of activities related to diamonds and gems & jewellery within the Mumbai region with certain precautions and only for fulfilling export commitments.
De Beers gives buyers additional flexibility as it expands digital selling presence
De Beers’ Group Auctions has introduced a new selling proposition known as the Buy Platform, which will give its registered buyers access to diamond purchases at any time in light of the current COVID-19 situation.
Lucapa recovers 15th +100ct diamond at Lulo mine
Lucapa Diamond has recovered another +100 carat white diamond from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.
Christie’s and amfAR partner to raise funds for COVID-19 research
Christie’s and amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research have partnered to to raise critical funds for COVID-19 research through a dedicated global auction at Christie’s this June.
