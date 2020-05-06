News

De Beers allows 100% deferrals, buybacks of up to 30%

De Beers has allowed sightholders to defer 100% of their sight four allocations to later in the year.

Yesterday

Surat sitting on more than $ 2 bln polished diamond inventory

Initial polished diamonds exports of around $90 mln have resumed from Surat, which is minuscule compared to the polished diamond inventory of more than $2 bln heavily weighing on the cutting centre.

Yesterday

Belgian diamond hub resumes its work

Antwerp diamond companies are returning to the hub following the decision of Belgian authorities to weaken the measures of nationwide two-month COVID-19 lockdown, which practically stopped the business in the world's largest diamond trading center...

Yesterday

Mumbai’s jewellery exporters seek permission to restart manufacturing & trading

While Mumbai jewellery exporters would like to commence operations at the earliest, the lockdown as well as Maharashtra (Mumbai) in the Red Zone prevents them to restart their units.

Yesterday

De Beers suspends applications for new sightholder contract

De Beers has temporarily put on the back burner the application process for its new sightholder contract as COVID-19 continues to disrupt its clients’ business operations.

06 may 2020

Survival of the biggest: Coronavirus transforms retail

Today
Expert reports

expert_08052020.png
Image credit: Amazon


(axios.com) - The titans of the retail industry — Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco — are poised to come out of the coronavirus crisis even stronger and more formidable than they were before, as smaller rivals suffer and wither. Why it matters: The pandemic will permanently reshape America's retail landscape — accelerating a winner-take-all race that started taking shape before stores were forced to close. What's happening: With piles of cash, extensive delivery networks and massive physical footprints to navigate the pandemic, America’s biggest retailers are raking in sales.


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished