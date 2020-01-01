Luxury M&A activity could pick up post-crisis

Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)
(voguebusiness.com) - Stocks of luxury fashion makers aren't perceived by the markets as a totally safe investment anymore in the time of the Covid-19 crisis. With roughly 40 per cent of the global population under lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, stores need to be closed and consumers have to stay at home. Investors have been reassured by the $2 trillion that the US has put on the table to rescue the economy, but that will probably not address the status of luxury stocks. “Coronavirus hit the luxury industry hard, with stock market valuations of luxury groups shedding a third of their value — or more — since the middle of January,” says Pierre Mallevays, founder and managing partner at financial advisory firm Savigny Partners. “Markets have since recovered somewhat, but we are still down some 20 to 25 per cent for the stronger groups and more for others.” Giants are best positioned to ride out a storm that could destroy the valuation of weaker companies, leaving them ripe for takeover by the survivors. The luxury industry has been consolidating for some time, giving conglomerates with a wide portfolio of brands an edge when it comes to supply chain, real estate, e-commerce, marketing and advertising spend. LVMH and Kering have swallowed up many competitors in recent years and they might be well positioned to accelerate acquisitions given market conditions.
News
Yakutia will treat it with understanding if ALROSA suspends another operation in order to maintain production
This statement was made by Aisen Nikolaev, Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in an interview with Interfax, which was published on Wednesday.
Yesterday
Yoram Dvash assures the global diamond industry of strong revival
In a statement, WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash said that World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has acquired the ‘Get Diamonds’ trading platform, which has firmly establish itself as the largest diamond trading platform.
Yesterday
BlueRock to sell Kareevlei diamonds in Antwerp
BlueRock Diamonds has entered into an agreement with Bonas-Couzyn N.V, part of the Bonas Group to market the Kareevlei diamonds through its Antwerp facility.
Yesterday
India Ratings and Research: Jewellery sales to dip 25% in fiscal 2020-21
In a report, India Ratings and Research on 11 May said it expects jewellery sales to decline by 25 per cent in 2020-21 -April-March on account of over 40 days of lockdown following COVID-19 pandemic and an overall reduction in disposable income.
Yesterday
Asians want buy luxury items before the expected price increase
Following Louis Vuitton raising prices for its products for the third time this year many consumers across Asia rushed to luxury brand stores to get time to buy luxury goods before the expected price increase.
Yesterday