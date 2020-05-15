'Revenge spending' and supply reduction could save diamond industry: analysts

Image credit: Tiffany
(cbc.ca) - The last thing the global diamond market needed as prices finally began to rebound in January after a dismal few years was a global health pandemic. Health and travel restrictions have forced a number of the world's largest diamond mines to slow production. The Ekati mine in the Northwest Territories suspended operations on March 19, becoming the world's largest producing diamond mine to close because of the pandemic. As the world braces for what some predict will be a global recession, discretionary spending could drive the demand for diamonds down even further, and bring the North's resource-dependent economy with it. But diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky says he has hope the industry will rebound by the end of the year.
News
Russia announces tender for diamond exploration in the Arkhangelsk Province
Geological exploration will be carried out to detect diamond deposits in the Ruchevskaya Area located in the Mezen District of the Arkhangelsk Province, according to a press statement distributed by RosTender.
15 may 2020
Dubai’s Gold Souk puts safety first while reopening to public
Dubai's historic Gold Souk is back open for business as part of efforts to ease restrictions on trade and travel put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
15 may 2020
ALROSA to hold the annual General Meeting of Shareholders in absentia
The ALROSA Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on June 24, 2020 in the form of absentee voting due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation caused by the spread of coronavirus infection.
15 may 2020
Sierra Leone mining revenue down as coronavirus hits diamond, gold exports
Sierra Leone‘s mining revenue has significantly dropped as COVID-19 restrictions are hampering companies’ diamond and gold exports.
15 may 2020
Mountain Province announced changes to its board of directors
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the addition of Dean Chambers to its board of directors.
15 may 2020