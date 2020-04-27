Swiss Dis: Rolex, Patek, Chanel, Chopard Bolt From Baselworld

Today



Image credit: Rolex





(jckonline.com) - On Tuesday [April 14,2020], Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chanel, Chopard, and Rolex sister brand Tudor announced they are leaving Baselworld to create a new watch trade show in conjunction with the Swiss trade group the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FHH). Rolex took the lead in organizing the new show, which will be held in early April 2021 at Palexpo in Geneva (pictured), at the same time as Watches & Wonders, the rebranded SIHH fair. The statement announcing the show did not specify dates for the new show or even a name. It’s also unclear if the new show will feature gems and jewelry—as Baselworld has—or if other big watch groups, such as LVMH and Swatch, will join the new coalition. The release said it’s possible that other watch brands may be added to the event, and that the new show “will be geared predominantly towards retailers, the press and VIP customers.”