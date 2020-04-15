Gold Price Crashes the $1,700 Barrier

RBI writes off over $8920 mln loans, Mehul Choksi among 50 top wilful defaulters: RTI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has admitted to writing off a staggering amount of around $ 8920 mln due from 50 Top Wilful Defaulters, including absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi.

Tremendous success of Sotheby's online auctions Auction house Sotheby's says that despite the corona virus pandemic, their online auctions have been a tremendous success with over 90% of the lots on offer sold and over 60% of them selling at prices that exceeded estimate prices, totaling...

Fura Gems acquires ruby licence in Mozambique Fura Gems has received a ruby licence from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique (MIREM).

Lucapa boosts Q1 output, sales at Lulo Lucapa Diamond produced 4,891 carats at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial project, in Angola during the first quarter of the year, a 45% jump compared to 3,369 carats, a year earlier.