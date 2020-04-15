News
RBI writes off over $8920 mln loans, Mehul Choksi among 50 top wilful defaulters: RTI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has admitted to writing off a staggering amount of around $ 8920 mln due from 50 Top Wilful Defaulters, including absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi.
Today
Tremendous success of Sotheby's online auctions
Auction house Sotheby's says that despite the corona virus pandemic, their online auctions have been a tremendous success with over 90% of the lots on offer sold and over 60% of them selling at prices that exceeded estimate prices, totaling...
Today
Fura Gems acquires ruby licence in Mozambique
Fura Gems has received a ruby licence from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique (MIREM).
Yesterday
Lucapa boosts Q1 output, sales at Lulo
Lucapa Diamond produced 4,891 carats at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial project, in Angola during the first quarter of the year, a 45% jump compared to 3,369 carats, a year earlier.
Yesterday
Cartier’s Tutti Frutti bracelet to go under the hammer
Cartier’s Tutti Frutti bracelet will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s online auction in New York.
Yesterday
Gold Price Crashes the $1,700 Barrier
Image credit: istara (Pixabay)
(jckonline.com) - The spot prize of gold crossed the $1,700 barrier on Wednesday [April 15, 2020], and it’s now trading at its highest level in seven years. This is the second time this month that gold has crossed the $1,700 benchmark. Overall, the gold price has risen about 15% this year, and some analysts think that it will soon hit $1,800. That would be within view of its all-time record spot price of $1,923.70, which it hit in September 2011.