Chiadzwa community wants Anjin to halt operations

The Chiadzwa community has appealed to the Zimbabwean government to halt operations of the Anjin, which is mining diamonds in Marange without conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Yesterday

Gem Diamonds Q1 revenue, output slump as Covid-19 wreak havoc

Gem Diamonds’ first quarter revenue for the year 2020 eased 8% to $47.3 million compared with $51.3 million realised in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Yesterday

Lucapa postpones AGM

Lucapa Diamond has postponed its annual general meeting that was due to be convened next month given the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the 1Q 2020

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.

Yesterday

COVID-19 restrictions temporarily halt fancy color diamond trade

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time since its inception in 2015, the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) will not publish the Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) for Q1 2020.

21 april 2020

India's Rough Choice: An Import Moratorium?

Today
expert_23042020_2.png
Image credit: neo tam (Pixabay)


(idexonline.com) - Stuart Brown, the ex-joint managing director of De Beers, and current CEO of Canadian miner Mountain Province Diamonds, made an amazing statement in a Financial Times article, stating the very obvious: "We need India to open up. Until the manufacturing opens up there, there will be no demand for rough diamonds." It seems as if miners have suddenly realized that they need India far more than India needs them. And if it doesn't? Then producers may literally choke on their diamonds. The government of India can assist the industry in a tremendous manner if, after the corona lockdown has been rescinded, it simply puts a three-month moratorium on rough diamond imports. Whether the moratorium would be for two, three or four months is something it could discuss with the industry. It certainly depends on how long it takes for the diamond market not just to stabilize, but also to pick up.
