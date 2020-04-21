India's Rough Choice: An Import Moratorium?

Chiadzwa community wants Anjin to halt operations The Chiadzwa community has appealed to the Zimbabwean government to halt operations of the Anjin, which is mining diamonds in Marange without conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Gem Diamonds Q1 revenue, output slump as Covid-19 wreak havoc Gem Diamonds’ first quarter revenue for the year 2020 eased 8% to $47.3 million compared with $51.3 million realised in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Lucapa postpones AGM Lucapa Diamond has postponed its annual general meeting that was due to be convened next month given the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the 1Q 2020 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.