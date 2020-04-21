News
Chiadzwa community wants Anjin to halt operations
The Chiadzwa community has appealed to the Zimbabwean government to halt operations of the Anjin, which is mining diamonds in Marange without conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds Q1 revenue, output slump as Covid-19 wreak havoc
Gem Diamonds’ first quarter revenue for the year 2020 eased 8% to $47.3 million compared with $51.3 million realised in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Yesterday
Lucapa postpones AGM
Lucapa Diamond has postponed its annual general meeting that was due to be convened next month given the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the 1Q 2020
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.
Yesterday
COVID-19 restrictions temporarily halt fancy color diamond trade
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time since its inception in 2015, the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) will not publish the Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) for Q1 2020.
21 april 2020
India's Rough Choice: An Import Moratorium?
(idexonline.com) - Stuart Brown, the ex-joint managing director of De Beers, and current CEO of Canadian miner Mountain Province Diamonds, made an amazing statement in a Financial Times article, stating the very obvious: "We need India to open up. Until the manufacturing opens up there, there will be no demand for rough diamonds." It seems as if miners have suddenly realized that they need India far more than India needs them. And if it doesn't? Then producers may literally choke on their diamonds. The government of India can assist the industry in a tremendous manner if, after the corona lockdown has been rescinded, it simply puts a three-month moratorium on rough diamond imports. Whether the moratorium would be for two, three or four months is something it could discuss with the industry. It certainly depends on how long it takes for the diamond market not just to stabilize, but also to pick up.