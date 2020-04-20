News

COVID-19 restrictions temporarily halt fancy color diamond trade

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time since its inception in 2015, the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) will not publish the Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) for Q1 2020.

Yesterday

India’s gold imports down 14% in FinYear 2019-2020

According to India’s Ministry of Commerce, gold imports into India fell by 14.23% in value terms during FY2019-20 to $ 28.2 bln as against during FY2018-19, when the country’s imports of gold stood at $32.91 bln.

Yesterday

Zimbabwe allows mining to resume as it extends lockdown

Zimbabwe has allowed mining companies to resume production as it extended the national lockdown by two weeks to May 3 in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday

Yoram Dvash elected Acting President of WFDB

Yoram Dvash, President of the Israel Diamond Bourse, was yesterday unanimously elected as the Acting President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB).

Yesterday

India may impose embargo on diamond imports for 1-3 months

India may impose an embargo on the import of rough diamonds for a period of 1 to 3 months after the expiration of the national lockdown on May 3, said industry website The Diamond Loupe citing unofficial sources. However, there is no official confirmation...

20 april 2020

Ernie Blom Steps Aside as President of WFDB

Today
Expert reports

(jckonline.com) - Ernest “Ernie” Blom (pictured), who has served as president of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses for the last eight years, has temporarily resigned from the post. Yoram Dvash, the president of the Israel Diamond Exchange and a member of the group’s executive committee, was elected as the global group’s acting president during a Zoom meeting with the WFDB’s executive committee. A letter from Blom, obtained by JCK, said that due to “personal reasons,” he was “unfortunately temporarily unable to continue in office as President.… Therefore, I need to step aside for a period of a time.” The news comes as Blom’s company, Ernest Blom Diamonds, is engaged in litigation with a WFDB-member bourse, the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), in a dispute over the jurisdiction of an arbitration.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished