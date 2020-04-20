Ernie Blom Steps Aside as President of WFDB

Today

(jckonline.com) - Ernest “Ernie” Blom (pictured), who has served as president of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses for the last eight years, has temporarily resigned from the post. Yoram Dvash, the president of the Israel Diamond Exchange and a member of the group’s executive committee, was elected as the global group’s acting president during a Zoom meeting with the WFDB’s executive committee. A letter from Blom, obtained by JCK, said that due to “personal reasons,” he was “unfortunately temporarily unable to continue in office as President.… Therefore, I need to step aside for a period of a time.” The news comes as Blom’s company, Ernest Blom Diamonds, is engaged in litigation with a WFDB-member bourse, the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), in a dispute over the jurisdiction of an arbitration.