Ernie Blom Steps Aside as President of WFDB

(jckonline.com) - Ernest “Ernie” Blom (pictured), who has served as president of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses for the last eight years, has temporarily resigned from the post. Yoram Dvash, the president of the Israel Diamond Exchange and a member of the group’s executive committee, was elected as the global group’s acting president during a Zoom meeting with the WFDB’s executive committee. A letter from Blom, obtained by JCK, said that due to “personal reasons,” he was “unfortunately temporarily unable to continue in office as President.… Therefore, I need to step aside for a period of a time.” The news comes as Blom’s company, Ernest Blom Diamonds, is engaged in litigation with a WFDB-member bourse, the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), in a dispute over the jurisdiction of an arbitration.
COVID-19 restrictions temporarily halt fancy color diamond trade
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time since its inception in 2015, the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) will not publish the Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) for Q1 2020.
Yesterday
India’s gold imports down 14% in FinYear 2019-2020
According to India’s Ministry of Commerce, gold imports into India fell by 14.23% in value terms during FY2019-20 to $ 28.2 bln as against during FY2018-19, when the country’s imports of gold stood at $32.91 bln.
Yesterday
Zimbabwe allows mining to resume as it extends lockdown
Zimbabwe has allowed mining companies to resume production as it extended the national lockdown by two weeks to May 3 in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.
Yesterday
Yoram Dvash elected Acting President of WFDB
Yoram Dvash, President of the Israel Diamond Bourse, was yesterday unanimously elected as the Acting President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB).
Yesterday
India may impose embargo on diamond imports for 1-3 months
India may impose an embargo on the import of rough diamonds for a period of 1 to 3 months after the expiration of the national lockdown on May 3, said industry website The Diamond Loupe citing unofficial sources. However, there is no official confirmation...
20 april 2020