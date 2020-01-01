How China’s Jewelry Business Changed After the COVID-19 Lockdown

Today



Image credit: Chow Tai Fook





(jckonline.com) - At the end of March, when most of the world was going into coronavirus lockdown, China was slowly emerging from it. On March 19, the Chinese government announced that the number of new domestic COVID-19 cases had fallen to zero, and it began to lift the social-distancing restrictions that had been imposed on most of the country for more than a month. Though some worry China could still be hit by a second wave—or doubt the virus has been truly conquered—at the moment, the country seems to be stirring back to life.