How China’s Jewelry Business Changed After the COVID-19 Lockdown

(jckonline.com) - At the end of March, when most of the world was going into coronavirus lockdown, China was slowly emerging from it. On March 19, the Chinese government announced that the number of new domestic COVID-19 cases had fallen to zero, and it began to lift the social-distancing restrictions that had been imposed on most of the country for more than a month. Though some worry China could still be hit by a second wave—or doubt the virus has been truly conquered—at the moment, the country seems to be stirring back to life.
Lockdown: SA leaves exploration companies in limbo
Botswana Diamonds, which is currently conducting some exploration work in South Africa, has bemoaned the country’s silence regarding the resumption of work by exploration companies.
Today
SEASONS/Spring Fair 2020 is cancelled
The SEASONS | Spring – Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair in Hong Kong, which was originally slated for March 3 to 6 this year, and was rescheduled to May 19 to 21, 2020 at the AsiaWorld-Expo, is now cancelled, according to Informa Markets.
Today
Namibia diamond sector to contract in 2020 before solid recovery in 2021
Namibia’s diamond mining sector is forecasted to decline by 14.9% in real terms during 2020 due to the anticipated fall in demand, compounded by interruption in logistics for holding sales auctions due to travel restrictions and lockdowns around...
Yesterday
Hong Kong’s jewellery exports decline in March
Hong Kong’s jewellery exports recorded around $5.27 bln in the first three months of 2020, down 20.4 per cent from 2019. This is attributed to the unabated spread of COVID-19, totalling crippling global businesses.
Yesterday
Bharat Diamond Week to be held as a virtual digital Show in August
The organizing committee of Bharat Diamond Week (BDW) has announced that the Show will go digital, taking into consideration the risk of buyers’ health and the possibility that travel may still not be advisable in August.
Yesterday