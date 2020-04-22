As Inflation Eases, What Will Make Chinese Consumers Spend More?

Today



(jingdaily.com) - China’s consumer goods inflation measure known as the consumer price index (CPI) went down over March with a 4.3-percent increase. This was a significant drop from its 5.2-percent rise over February, according to a Friday release from the National Bureau of Statistics. As more work in the country has resumed and travel and logistics begin to recover, product prices have started stabilizing, explained Dong Lijuan, a senior analyst at the bureau, in a statement. In the category of apparel, the price of clothing, shoes, and apparel manufacturing costs had little fluctuation from the previous month. However, when compared to the same time last year, the price of clothing and shoes were 0.2 and 0.8 percent lower, and apparel manufacturing costs went up by 2.4 percent, explaining why demand had been sluggish, and production prices were higher than usual.