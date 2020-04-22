As Inflation Eases, What Will Make Chinese Consumers Spend More?

Image credit: Jason Goh (Pixabay)
(jingdaily.com) - China’s consumer goods inflation measure known as the consumer price index (CPI) went down over March with a 4.3-percent increase. This was a significant drop from its 5.2-percent rise over February, according to a Friday release from the National Bureau of Statistics. As more work in the country has resumed and travel and logistics begin to recover, product prices have started stabilizing, explained Dong Lijuan, a senior analyst at the bureau, in a statement. In the category of apparel, the price of clothing, shoes, and apparel manufacturing costs had little fluctuation from the previous month. However, when compared to the same time last year, the price of clothing and shoes were 0.2 and 0.8 percent lower, and apparel manufacturing costs went up by 2.4 percent, explaining why demand had been sluggish, and production prices were higher than usual.
News
De Beers cuts production guidance for 2020
De Beers has revised its 2020 production guidance to 25-27 million carats from the previous target of between 32 and 34 million carats in response to the impact of COVID-19 on mining operations, wholesale trading activity and consumer traffic in key...
Yesterday
GJEPC appeals to members to voluntarily cease import of rough diamonds for 1 month from May 15
The GJEPC has appealed to the diamond industry members through a notification explaining the present problems in the gem and jewellery market, as per a source in the diamond industry.
Yesterday
JCK cancels its 2020 exhibitions
Organizers of the JCK Las Vegas and Luxury exhibitions announced that both events will be canceled this year due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus worldwide.
Yesterday
Physical gold demand continues to dip drastically in Asia
Stalled activity due to the coronavirus pandemic saw the continuation of weak physical gold demand in Asia.
Yesterday
Chiadzwa community wants Anjin to halt operations
The Chiadzwa community has appealed to the Zimbabwean government to halt operations of the Anjin, which is mining diamonds in Marange without conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
22 april 2020