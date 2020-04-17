The Golan Diamond Market Report – Q1 2020

Today



(edahngolan.com) - Since we are living in such extraordinary times, I’ll start this report with an unusual opening – the conclusion. Within a period of about a month, humanity reached an unusual and ironic decision. For the first time, nearly everyone in the world has decided to stay at home, quarantined. This is ironic because we decided to isolate ourselves from each other because we are a community, out of care for each other. We are currently alone because we are social creatures. Quite incredible. If the Chinese timeline is a reasonable model, it will be a couple of months until the next new normal is created. There is no doubt at all that business must resume, or there will be no economy. Despite this grim description, diamond and jewelry sales are expected to rebound once the crisis is over. History has proven this time and again, as outlined here. Why will these sales rebound? Because of love. Because love is a human need. Scroll to the end of the report for the mushy outlook.