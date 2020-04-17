The Golan Diamond Market Report – Q1 2020

Image credit: Tú Anh (Pixabay)
(edahngolan.com) - Since we are living in such extraordinary times, I’ll start this report with an unusual opening – the conclusion. Within a period of about a month, humanity reached an unusual and ironic decision. For the first time, nearly everyone in the world has decided to stay at home, quarantined. This is ironic because we decided to isolate ourselves from each other because we are a community, out of care for each other. We are currently alone because we are social creatures. Quite incredible. If the Chinese timeline is a reasonable model, it will be a couple of months until the next new normal is created. There is no doubt at all that business must resume, or there will be no economy. Despite this grim description, diamond and jewelry sales are expected to rebound once the crisis is over. History has proven this time and again, as outlined here. Why will these sales rebound? Because of love. Because love is a human need. Scroll to the end of the report for the mushy outlook.
AGD DIAMONDS unearthes unique 50.36ct stone
AGD DIAMONDS retrieved a unique gem-quality diamond weighing 50.36 carats at its Grib Mining and Processing Division on April 13, 2020.
17 april 2020
Covid-19: SA allows mining industry to operate at 50% capacity
The South African government has allowed the mining industry to resume operations at 50% capacity as the country’s lockdown was extended to early next month.
17 april 2020
AGD DIAMONDS attends PDAC Mining Forum in Canada
AGD DIAMONDS took an active part in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) forum, which was held in early March in Toronto.
17 april 2020
Thai households & investors rush to sell gold as local prices hit 7-year high
Cash-strapped Thais rushed to sell gold in Bangkok’s Chinatown, on Thursday, cashing in on a surge in the price of the precious metal as the new coronavirus outbreak pulls the economy into a recession with millions losing jobs.
17 april 2020
Branko Deljanin to organize a practical webinar on identifying gems with instruments
Branko Deljanin, Director of BrankoGems & CGL Canadian gem lab, is organizing on April 20 a practical webinar on screening and identifying pink/red gems and diamonds.
17 april 2020