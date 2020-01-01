The consumer after COVID-19

Today



Image credit: gonghuimin468 (Pixabay)





Shoppers will return. But they're living through a pandemic that will change them, maybe forever.



(retaildive.com) - In the past several weeks, retailers haven't seen much of their customers. Retailers and consumers alike remain focused on cutting short the impact of COVID-19, the disease that has swept the globe. At the moment in most locales, when people do venture out it's only for essential items from the few stores that are open, and these days their faces are often covered. Otherwise, shopping is accomplished online. ​ The extreme lockdown of today will be eased at some point, though it's not yet clear when. Perhaps even more uncertain is what the frame of mind of their erstwhile customers will be.