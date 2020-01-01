News

Indian diamond sector may abstain from rough diamond imports from June 1 to 30

The Indian diamond trade has revised its appeal to rough diamond importers and now recommends to hold back imports from June 1 instead of from May 15. This is to give rough importers sufficient time to complete outstanding shipments.

India acquires rough diamonds from Angola despite moratorium talk

Angola’s national diamond trading company, Sodiam has this week sold five parcels of rough diamonds produced by Sociedade Mineira de Catoca to three Indian companies.

Covid-19: ODC suspends rough diamond sales

Botswana’s state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) has temporarily suspended its rough diamond sales due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

RioZim’s Murowa Q1 diamond output slides 61%

Murowa Diamonds’ first quarter output for the year 2020 eased by 61% compared to the same period, a year earlier, according to the local media citing RioZim.

India’s polished diamond export falls 22% in 2019-20

India’s polished diamond exports has recorded a 22% decline in in 2019- 20, according to a Times of India report on Monday.

The consumer after COVID-19

Expert reports

expert_22042020.png
Image credit: gonghuimin468 (Pixabay)

Shoppers will return. But they're living through a pandemic that will change them, maybe forever.

(retaildive.com) - In the past several weeks, retailers haven't seen much of their customers. Retailers and consumers alike remain focused on cutting short the impact of COVID-19, the disease that has swept the globe. At the moment in most locales, when people do venture out it's only for essential items from the few stores that are open, and these days their faces are often covered. Otherwise, shopping is accomplished online. ​ The extreme lockdown of today will be eased at some point, though it's not yet clear when. Perhaps even more uncertain is what the frame of mind of their erstwhile customers will be.

