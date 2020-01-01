An Opportunity to Strengthen Connections

Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)
(diamonds.net) - A rough diamond changes hands at least five times before it reaches the cutting wheel, an industry veteran explained to my amazement when I first started writing about the market. A polished stone is traded even more often before being set into a piece of jewelry, he continued. The journey a diamond undergoes from mine to finger is truly a global one. It can be unearthed in Lesotho, sold at a tender in Johannesburg, traded in Antwerp, and perhaps laser-cut in Israel before being polished in Surat and graded in Carlsbad, California. Once polished, it is likely to be sorted in Mumbai, subsequently sent to a Hong Kong show for display, and sold to a jewelry wholesaler who sets it in an engagement ring at a factory in China. The ring is exported to a dealer on New York’s 47th Street, where it might shift from office to office before finding a buyer — say, a jeweler in Bloomington, Indiana, who sells it to a couple planning to settle in Toronto, Canada, after their wedding.
Yoram Dvash elected Acting President of WFDB
Yoram Dvash, President of the Israel Diamond Bourse, was yesterday unanimously elected as the Acting President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB).
India may impose embargo on diamond imports for 1-3 months
India may impose an embargo on the import of rough diamonds for a period of 1 to 3 months after the expiration of the national lockdown on May 3, said industry website The Diamond Loupe citing unofficial sources. However, there is no official confirmation...
Coronavirus: Anglo, De Beers make additional donations to South Africa
Anglo American and its subsidiary, De Beers have made additional donations of $2 million to South Africa’s Solidarity Fund that exists specifically to help address the impacts of COVID-19.
Vast Resources raises £600,000 as it awaits conclusion of Zim diamond JV
Vast Resources has raised £600,000 before costs through a placing of 392,1 million ordinary shares to maintain its working capital in light of the anticipated conclusion of the Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession joint venture in Zimbabwe.
Rio Tinto Diamond output dips 10% y-o-y in Q1
Rio Tinto Diamond has announced that it recovered 3.4 mln carats for the three months ending March 31, a drop of 10% year on year in the first quarter.
