Could Post-COVID-19 National Pride Push US Brands Out?

(jingdaily.com) - China might be a “nation shaped in consumerism,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean Western-style consumerism. In fact, the country’s cultural and social changes have led to a new context where global brands are negligible, and domestic players are threatening their supremacy. But make no mistake about it: The rise of local brands is not a phenomenon that happened overnight.
Endiama explores funding solutions for diamond producers in Angola
Angolan state-owned diamond mining company, Endiama is exploring viable diamond funding solutions to create liquidity for producers in the southern African country as the Covid-19 pandemic cripples their operations.
Yesterday
ALROSA's diamond sales in cts in Q1, 2020 increased by 15% compared to the previous period
ALROSA, the world leader in diamond production, reported its preliminary operating results for the 1 quarter of 2020.
Yesterday
Petra still in talks with Tanzania over late VAT receivables, blocked diamond parcel
Petra Diamonds says discussions with the Tanzanian government in relation to various issues, including the overdue VAT receivables and the blocked diamond parcel, are ongoing but have been interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Yesterday
India's G&J units in SEZs/EOUs may resume partial operations after April 20
The Government of India has announced that operations in certain types of industrial units outside of the demarcated containment zones will be permitted after April 20, onwards along with adequate precautions.
Yesterday
Diamonds, PGMs help boost Zim mineral exports
imbabwe earned $410 million in mineral exports in the first two months of the year compared with $300 million realised in the same period, in 2019.
15 april 2020