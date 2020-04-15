Could Post-COVID-19 National Pride Push US Brands Out?

Endiama explores funding solutions for diamond producers in Angola Angolan state-owned diamond mining company, Endiama is exploring viable diamond funding solutions to create liquidity for producers in the southern African country as the Covid-19 pandemic cripples their operations.

ALROSA's diamond sales in cts in Q1, 2020 increased by 15% compared to the previous period ALROSA, the world leader in diamond production, reported its preliminary operating results for the 1 quarter of 2020.

Petra still in talks with Tanzania over late VAT receivables, blocked diamond parcel Petra Diamonds says discussions with the Tanzanian government in relation to various issues, including the overdue VAT receivables and the blocked diamond parcel, are ongoing but have been interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

India's G&J units in SEZs/EOUs may resume partial operations after April 20 The Government of India has announced that operations in certain types of industrial units outside of the demarcated containment zones will be permitted after April 20, onwards along with adequate precautions.