Diamond Business Loses Luster — WSJ

(morningstar.com) - This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (April 4, 2020). The diamond industry faces a reckoning, with mines and processing centers closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and demand threatened by a looming global recession. Market leader De Beers, a unit of Anglo American PLC, has canceled a diamond auction, its third planned for this year, after its second auction ended in early March with sales down 28% from last year's event. Meanwhile, smaller mining companies such as Petra Diamonds Ltd., Dominion Diamond Mines and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. confront rising risk of financial default after virus concerns led them to close their mines.
India’s G&J Units and MSMEs to resume limited operations after April 14
According to media reports, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India has recommended that sectors related to certain key economic activities be permitted to resume limited operations with all necessary safeguards and precautions after...
AGD DIAMONDS CEO and acting governor of the Arkhangelsk region discussed the diamond mining industry in the region
AGD DIAMONDS JSC CEO Sergey Neruchev met with the Acting Governor of the region, Alexander Tsybulsky.
Petra Diamonds registers 27% drop in prices, declares force majeure at Williamson mine
Petra Diamonds’ fifth sales cycle registered a 27% drop in rough diamond prices on a like-for-like basis in comparison to the fourth sales cycle in February.
CTF’s jewellery sales dip 41% in mainland China in Q4
Chow Tai Fook succumbs to COVID-19 with its sales dipping in the Q4 due to sluggish consumer demand and store closures.
Severalmaz workers evacuated to Arkhangelsk due to a Covid-19-positive employee
One of the employees of PJSC Severalmaz showed signs of the coronavirus infection.
