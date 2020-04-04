News

India’s G&J Units and MSMEs to resume limited operations after April 14

According to media reports, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India has recommended that sectors related to certain key economic activities be permitted to resume limited operations with all necessary safeguards and precautions after...

Today

AGD DIAMONDS CEO and acting governor of the Arkhangelsk region discussed the diamond mining industry in the region

AGD DIAMONDS JSC CEO Sergey Neruchev met with the Acting Governor of the region, Alexander Tsybulsky.

Yesterday

Petra Diamonds registers 27% drop in prices, declares force majeure at Williamson mine

Petra Diamonds’ fifth sales cycle registered a 27% drop in rough diamond prices on a like-for-like basis in comparison to the fourth sales cycle in February.

Yesterday

CTF’s jewellery sales dip 41% in mainland China in Q4

Chow Tai Fook succumbs to COVID-19 with its sales dipping in the Q4 due to sluggish consumer demand and store closures.

Yesterday

Severalmaz workers evacuated to Arkhangelsk due to a Covid-19-positive employee

One of the employees of PJSC Severalmaz showed signs of the coronavirus infection.

Yesterday

Diamond Business Loses Luster — WSJ

Today
Expert reports

expert_14042020.png
Image credit: Petra Diamonds

(morningstar.com) - This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (April 4, 2020). The diamond industry faces a reckoning, with mines and processing centers closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and demand threatened by a looming global recession. Market leader De Beers, a unit of Anglo American PLC, has canceled a diamond auction, its third planned for this year, after its second auction ended in early March with sales down 28% from last year's event. Meanwhile, smaller mining companies such as Petra Diamonds Ltd., Dominion Diamond Mines and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. confront rising risk of financial default after virus concerns led them to close their mines.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished