Bain & C°: COVID-19 & Luxury - The Bad And the Good News

ALROSA's sales dropped by 59.5% in March against one year ago The company said its sales of rough and polished diamonds amounted to $ 152.8 million in March 2020, down 59.5% vs March 2019 ($ 377.1 million). ALROSA earned $ 148.7 million from rough sales (against $ 369.2 million last year) and...

Holdings in gold-backed ETFs reach an all-time high in March: WGC Report The World Gold Council (WGC) released a report recently indicating that holdings in gold-backed ETFs reached an all-time high during March with net inflows up by 5% valued at $8.1bn.

Antwerp young diamantaires donated face masks The Young Diamantaires of Antwerp (YDA) this week donated 2500 face masks to the Antwerp hospitals and care centres (GZA).

Angola revises benchmark price for diamonds – report The Angolan government will work with a benchmark price of $100.3 per carat for production and sale of diamonds on the international market, an official has said.