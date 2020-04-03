Following Revolt, the Rapaport Price List Will Go Monthly

Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)
(jckonline.com) - Thursdays will never be the same in the diamond industry. Following a furor after he lowered prices by an average of 7% on his March 20 price sheet, founder and publisher Martin Rapaport announced that he was changing many aspects of his widely watched price sheet during a webinar on Wednesday. Among the most notable: The Rapaport Price List, which has been published weekly since its inception in 1978, will now be published monthly. The new frequency will “give the industry time to react [to changes],” Rapaport said. “Leaving a month between price sheets is going to give the industry an opportunity to breathe and give the industry time to interact with us and say, ‘You’re wrong here, you’re right there. Go up here, go down there.’ So we can have more interaction.”
News
Kimberley Process mulls digital certificates
The Kimberley Process (KP), which is currently led by Russia, is testing the use of digital certificates for rough-diamond shipments in a bid to improve “efficiency and reduce fraud”.
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds raises $6.7m from second Letšeng flexible tender
Gem Diamonds has raised a further $6.7 million from the second round of the Letšeng flexible tender sales.
Yesterday
Russia celebrated Geologist's Day on Sunday
Last Sunday, Russia celebrated the Day of the Geologist. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulated geologists and industry veterans on their professional holiday and noted the importance of this profession.
Yesterday
Jewelry show in Kazan will be held despite the coronavirus pandemic
Jewelry show in Kazan “JewelerExpo. Kazan” which will be held this year for the 18th time, will take place from June 17 to 21 the Kazan Fair exposition center.
Yesterday
Vast confirms delay of Chiadzwa Community diamond JV
AIM-listed mining company, Vast Resources says the finalisation process of the Chiadzwa Community Joint Venture with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is now expected to complete “shortly”.
03 april 2020