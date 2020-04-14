New Website Rates Corporations’ Ethics During Coronavirus Pandemic

Image credit: mightybutton (Pixabay)
Diamonds, PGMs help boost Zim mineral exports
imbabwe earned $410 million in mineral exports in the first two months of the year compared with $300 million realised in the same period, in 2019.
Yesterday
Stornoway extends care and maintenance period at Renard Diamond Mine
Stornoway Diamonds announced that it will extend the care and maintenance period of its operations due to depressed diamond market conditions despite the announcement of Québec Minister of Natural Resources to restart mining activities in the province...
Yesterday
Lucapa sells Mothae diamonds into cutting, polishing partnership
Lucapa Diamond has sold 3,963 carats, including a 64 carat top-colour, from the Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho into a cutting and polishing partnership with an unnamed “high-end” diamantaire for $2 million or $505 per carat.
Yesterday
Surat diamond sector may not resume production just yet; seeks financial help from Government to pay minimum wages
With the lockdown extended till May 3, India’s Surat diamond sector has sought financial assistance from the government to pay minimum wages.
Yesterday
SA lockdown extension: BlueRock to continue with Kareevlei care, maintenance
BlueRock Diamonds will continue with the Kareevlei care and maintenance as South Africa extended its lockdown to the end of April.
14 april 2020