Lucapa sells Mothae diamonds into cutting, polishing partnership

Lucapa Diamond has sold 3,963 carats, including a 64 carat top-colour, from the Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho into a cutting and polishing partnership with an unnamed “high-end” diamantaire for $2 million or $505 per carat.

Surat diamond sector may not resume production just yet; seeks financial help from Government to pay minimum wages

With the lockdown extended till May 3, India’s Surat diamond sector has sought financial assistance from the government to pay minimum wages.

SA lockdown extension: BlueRock to continue with Kareevlei care, maintenance

BlueRock Diamonds will continue with the Kareevlei care and maintenance as South Africa extended its lockdown to the end of April.

CIBJO makes all Blue Books available free of charge

With the international jewellery and gemstone industry grappling with the challenge of a worldwide economic shutdown, instituted by governments in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, CIBJO has announced that it will no longer be charging for...

Lucara lines up two new directors as it maps new trajectory

Lucara Diamond has lined up two new directors at it embarks upon the next stage in its development, namely the planned expansion of mine underground.

The Next Wave of Luxury E-Commerce

(businessoffashion.com) - Before the crisis turned the world upside down, luxury goods purveyors, including French conglomerates LVMH and Kering, as well as Swiss group Richemont, had won over a generation of consumers obsessed with newness, exclusivity and glamour. Success came from high-touch retail experiences and endless streams of novel products that ranged in price from prohibitively expensive for most to downright affordable for many. But that love affair has also been kindled by the digital age, which has allowed shoppers to engage with their favourite brands whenever and wherever they want.

