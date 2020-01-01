The Next Wave of Luxury E-Commerce

Image credit: Mediamodifier (Pixabay)
Lucapa sells Mothae diamonds into cutting, polishing partnership
Lucapa Diamond has sold 3,963 carats, including a 64 carat top-colour, from the Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho into a cutting and polishing partnership with an unnamed “high-end” diamantaire for $2 million or $505 per carat.
Today
Surat diamond sector may not resume production just yet; seeks financial help from Government to pay minimum wages
With the lockdown extended till May 3, India’s Surat diamond sector has sought financial assistance from the government to pay minimum wages.
Today
SA lockdown extension: BlueRock to continue with Kareevlei care, maintenance
BlueRock Diamonds will continue with the Kareevlei care and maintenance as South Africa extended its lockdown to the end of April.
Yesterday
CIBJO makes all Blue Books available free of charge
With the international jewellery and gemstone industry grappling with the challenge of a worldwide economic shutdown, instituted by governments in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, CIBJO has announced that it will no longer be charging for...
Yesterday
Lucara lines up two new directors as it maps new trajectory
Lucara Diamond has lined up two new directors at it embarks upon the next stage in its development, namely the planned expansion of mine underground.
Yesterday