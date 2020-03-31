No sparkle for diamonds after hopes of 2020 recovery

Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)
(investorschronicle.co.uk) - The diamond industry was optimistic at the start of 2020. After a tough 2019, where diamond prices hit multi-year lows and jewellery demand was lower thanks to the Hong Kong protests and general macroeconomic uncertainty, Anglo American (AAL) subsidiary De Beers had reported a year-on-year increase at its first sale of the year, which they call a sight. Now, mine closures threaten smaller diamond and precious stone miners, while the cut in supply might not be enough to make up for the fall in demand from Covid-19.
Angola revises benchmark price for diamonds – report
The Angolan government will work with a benchmark price of $100.3 per carat for production and sale of diamonds on the international market, an official has said.
Today
ALROSA fights for transparency in business
ALROSA intends to implement OECD due diligence guidance for responsible supply chains of minerals from conflict-affected and high-risk areas in order to ensure greater transparency in its business.
Today
ZCDC downscales Marange operations in compliance with Covid-19 lockdown
State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has downscaled its operations in Marange in compliance with the country’s 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spreading of the deadly Covid-19 virus.
Yesterday
Baselworld is in danger of becoming extinct
According to Swiss newspaper Le Temps, the world’s largest luxury watch and jewelry show, Baselworld, is in danger of becoming extinct.
Yesterday
Namibia diamond trading company donates N$2m to fight Covid-19
Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading, Namibia Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has allocated N$2 million ($109 000) to support the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yesterday