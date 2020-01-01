Jewelry And Coronavirus: What To Know About Washing And Safety

Image credit: Nilay Ramoliya (Pexels)
(huffpost.com) - They’re the questions on everyone’s mind at any given moment right now: When did I last wash my hands? Is it time to wash my hands again? Am I washing my hands for long enough? Am I using the right kind of soap? As we’re (hopefully) spending more time in front of the sink, there are a couple of things to consider beyond just maintaining good hygiene. If wearing jewelry is part of your everyday routine, you might be wondering if you should wear it, what effect excessive hand sanitizing has (if any) and best practices for keeping yourself ― and others around you ― healthy. Use common sense.
News
Namibia diamond trading company donates N$2m to fight Covid-19
Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading, Namibia Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has allocated N$2 million ($109 000) to support the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Today
HKTDC: Twin Hong Kong shows slated for 3-6 August
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has announced that the rescheduled HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show 2020 and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show 2020 will now be held from August 3-6, 2020.
Today
Angola extends search for independent valuators of rough diamonds
The government of Angola has extended by 45 days the search for three independent valuators to assort, value and determine the reserve prices of Angolan rough diamonds prior to their commercialisation.
Yesterday
BlueRock boosts Q1 diamond sales
BlueRock Diamonds says it sold 3, 267 carats from Kareevlei diamond mine, in South Africa during the first three months of 2020, a 77% jump compared with the 1, 847 carats, a year earlier.
Yesterday
COVID-19 crisis: De Beers donates $2,5m to Botswana, Namibia
De Beers has donated $2,5 million to Botswana and Namibia to boost the two southern African countries’ response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Yesterday