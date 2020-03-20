Third Strike For Natural Diamonds. Are They Out?

Image credit: mohamed Hassan (Pixabay)
(forbes.com) - The last thing you’re probably thinking of buying at a time of viral contagion is a diamond, and the last thing the diamond industry needed after two earlier shocks is a buyer’s strike. It’s taking a step too far to say that the diamond industry is on the verge of a crisis, but there’s no doubt that tough times have arrived, and look like getting worse.
ALROSA allocates more than 165 mn rubles to combat coronavirus
ALROSA allocated more than 165.6 million rubles to counter the spread of the new coronavirus in Yakutia.
Indian company Titan will hold up despite current slowdown
Tata Group’s Titan Company has closed most of its manufacturing units due to the national lockdown.
Hundreds of diamond traders in search of an alternative polished diamond trading platform
A large group of international diamond manufacturers and traders have come together in search of an independent, transparent, innovative polished diamond trading and buying platform, says their statement distributed by Ya'akov Almor Marketing Communications...
AGS to hold a virtual conclave
The American Gem Society (AGS) has announced its first-ever virtual conference, Connect. Engage. Learn: a Virtual Conclave Experience, which will be held on April 27-28, 2020.
Graff expands into perfume
Graff has collaborated with international perfumers to create a 302.37-carat Lesedi La Rona inspired collection of perfumes.
