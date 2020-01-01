De Beers proceeds with Sight 3

Coronavirus: Firestone suspends operations at Liqhobong Mine Firestone Diamonds has suspended operations at its Liqhobong Mine, in Lesotho for at least 21 days to safeguard its workforce and surrounding community from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mountain Province Diamonds announced full year 2019 results Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its financial and operating results for the full year ended December 31, 2019.

WFDB creates World Federation Diamond Trading Platform On March 23, the Executive Committee of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses had written to all members of the midstream global diamond sector, regarding the creation of a New Trading platform due to the crisis caused by the global pandemic Covid-19...

Indian Government announces financial year end related operational measures and reliefs The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has welcomed the financial year end related operational measures announced by Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman on March 24.