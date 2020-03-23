News

Grib Diamonds earns almost $20 million from rough auction in Antwerp

Grib Diamonds conducted another auction on March 23, 2020. 90% of the lots on offer were sold for approximately $20 million. The company announced this in a press release received by Rough & Polished.

ALROSA approves nominees to the new Supervisory Board

Following the absentee voting on March 20, ALROSA Supervisory Board determined the list of nominees for the new Supervisory Board to be approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June.

Lucapa to test priority kimberlite pipes in Canguige catchment

Lucapa Diamond is set to commence bulk sampling between April and May to test first of the priority kimberlite pipes in the Canguige catchment for diamonds.

Signet Jewelers provides a COVID-19 business update

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, provided an update on its global operations in response to the continued spread and impact of COVID-19.

HKTDC: The twin shows are postponed again

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) noted in a statement that on March 19, the Hong Kong government-enforced measures requiring all travellers arriving in the city to isolate themselves for 14 days, to contain the coronavirus cases...

Rapaport May Suspend Price List Amid New Furor

Image credit: OpenClipart-Vectors (Pixabay)

(jckonline.com) - Steep diamond price drops on the March 20 Rapaport Price List has caused widespread anger in the trade—and publisher Martin Rapaport (pictured) is now asking members to vote on whether to suspend its publication until May. Last Thursday’s price list was a “sea of bold”—its method of indicating a price change. The price cuts hit almost every diamond category, with the drops ranging from 5% to 9% on both rounds and fancies. The average drop was generally estimated at about 7%. In a statement released Friday, Rapaport said that while he understands why the trade dislikes the decreases, they reflect the current market.

