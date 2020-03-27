Geologists find lost fragment of ancient continent in Canada’s North

Pandora hires new Chief Commercial Officer Pandora invited Martino Pessina to join the company as Chief Commercial Officer.

COVID-19: De Beers suspends March sight, permits 100% deferrals De Beers has canceled its third sight of the year, which was set to commence today until Friday this week, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Nano-diamonds will be used to create masks for coronavirus - report Master Dynamic - an engineering laboratory in the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP) - studies the properties of nano-diamonds as an antiseptic for the coating of surgical masks.

Rapaport Price List suspended till May 1 Following an uproar in the diamond industry after the publication of its Price List on March 20, which slashed polished prices by 5% to 9% across all categories of goods, Rapaport announced that its next issue will be released in one month’s...