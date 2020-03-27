News

Pandora hires new Chief Commercial Officer

Pandora invited Martino Pessina to join the company as Chief Commercial Officer.

Today

COVID-19: De Beers suspends March sight, permits 100% deferrals

De Beers has canceled its third sight of the year, which was set to commence today until Friday this week, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday

Nano-diamonds will be used to create masks for coronavirus - report

Master Dynamic - an engineering laboratory in the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP) - studies the properties of nano-diamonds as an antiseptic for the coating of surgical masks.

Yesterday

Rapaport Price List suspended till May 1

Following an uproar in the diamond industry after the publication of its Price List on March 20, which slashed polished prices by 5% to 9% across all categories of goods, Rapaport announced that its next issue will be released in one month’s...

27 march 2020

De Beers allows unlimited deferrals at March sight – report

De Beers will permit sightholders unlimited deferrals at its March rough-diamond sale set to commence on Monday next week, in Botswana as demand continues to weaken.

27 march 2020

Geologists find lost fragment of ancient continent in Canada’s North

Today
(science.ubc.ca) - Sifting through diamond exploration samples from Baffin Island, Canadian scientists have identified a new remnant of the North Atlantic craton—an ancient part of Earth's continental crust. A chance discovery by geologists poring over diamond exploration samples has led to a major scientific payoff.

