Diamond mines’ production, virus safeguards ongoing

Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine Image credit: De Beers





(nnsl.com) - The territory’s three diamond mines are implementing precautions to guard against the spread of COVID-19 but were still operating as usual in mid-March. De Beers, which runs the Gahcho Kue mine has started a rostering system at its Calgary operational support centre where half of its staff work in the office and half from home, said spokesperson Terry Kruger. Dominion Diamond Mines has implemented several safety measures while production is ongoing at its Ekati site. Non-essential work travel for employees is restricted and visitors to Ekati and the corporate offices are also restricted, a company spokesperson told NNSL Media. Safeguards related to Rio Tinto’s Diavik mine remain in place as the mine still functions at full capacity, a spokesperson said. The company has asked all employees to re-assess their need for travel and non-essential travel has been postponed in some regions.