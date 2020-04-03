From using drones to stockpiling cyanide, miners keep digging amid pandemic

Image credit: Gem Diamonds
(nasdaq.com) - From using drones for field inspections to stockpiling cyanide, miners are scrambling to maintain output amid the coronavirus pandemic, a task made trickier in underground mines where social distancing is nearly impossible. The virus has claimed 8,700 lives and infected over 200,000 globally. While miners have faced some outages, due to government shutdowns in places like Peru and Mongolia, most production continues. In a defensive step, miners have begun stockpiling fuel, hydrofluoric acid, lime and other industry staples, including cyanide, which is used to extract gold from rock.
Jewelry show in Kazan will be held despite the coronavirus pandemic
Jewelry show in Kazan “JewelerExpo. Kazan” which will be held this year for the 18th time, will take place from June 17 to 21 the Kazan Fair exposition center.
Today
Vast confirms delay of Chiadzwa Community diamond JV
AIM-listed mining company, Vast Resources says the finalisation process of the Chiadzwa Community Joint Venture with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is now expected to complete “shortly”.
03 april 2020
IDE President calls for government & banks’ support for coronavirus-hit Israeli diamond sector
The Israel Diamond Exchange in Tel Aviv has reportedly fallen silent, with trading almost ground to a halt after the coronavirus outbreak with majority of workers gone on unpaid leave.
03 april 2020
RJK Explorations discovered 18 diamonds from 22.4 kg core sample
RJK Explorations Ltd. announced that at least 18 natural diamonds, varying in colour, have been recovered in a 22.4 kg drill core sample.
03 april 2020
Gem Diamonds raises $12.1m from Letšeng flexible tender sales
Gem Diamonds has raised $12.1 million from the first round of the Letšeng flexible tender sales process, which concluded on 26 March.
03 april 2020