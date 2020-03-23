Ruin to Resurrection, the Perpetual Path

Image credit: congerdesign (Pixabay)
(edahngolan.com) - The growing stream of bad news is threatening to engulf us like a depressing cloud of darkness blocking all light. We are facing widespread infections, rising death numbers, mandated quarantines, nose-diving stock markets, dropping global trade, and above all, deep concern for loved ones. The combination of health threats and economic decline are especially worrying. In some places, political uncertainty is adding another layer of bleakness. Under these circumstances, the easiest thing to do would be to write about how terrible things are right now, and how worse it will be going forward. That would easily reflect the general market sentiment and, after all, bad news is contagious too, as it reinforces our concerns. There are plenty “celebrating” the bad, so instead, I’ll explore a different angle, and back it up with facts and numbers.
