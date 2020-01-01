Botswana’s economy catches flu from corona heavily hit markets

Today



Image credit: HubertPhotographer (Pixabay)





(weekendpost.co.bw) - Ever since the spread of the virus intensified in February, global financial markets have been on fluctuating plummet and surge, responding to various business and investor sentiments. In Africa the virus has hit the continent‘s largest economies, including Botswana‘s neighbour and the country’s largest trading partner, South Africa, the region’s most industrialised economy. Whereas the virus has not arrived in Botswana, with only suspected cases at play, the country is already catching flu from the fast spreading pandemic in the areas of trade and business. Two of the Botswana‘s largest economic sectors and biggest industries by both contribution to GDP and foreign exchange earnings are feeling the pinch.