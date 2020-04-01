How Luxury Brands Can Win During a Crisis

Image credit: Van Cleef & Arpels
(jingdaily.com) - With markets in turmoil and uncertainty at peak levels, CEOs of brands — both in and out of the luxury industry — are asking me: What now? Nearly all sectors have felt an impact. With several parts of China on lockdown and travel between the mainland and Hong Kong restricted, the world’s leading luxury market is hurting. We’ve seen empty stores throughout China and consumers deferring, reevaluating, or canceling their purchases. After hitting China, the crisis moved to Japan, Korea, Europe, and the US. With growing uncertainty and daily new restrictions bombarding consumers, many are deferring non-essential purchases and focusing on crisis preparation. Sales of hand sanitizers, masks, and toilet paper are booming, and people are willing to buy these items at almost any cost. In Italy, a crisis hotspot and the home of many legacy luxury brands, people are willing to trade their apartments for a protective mask.
Botswana Diamonds gets six new prospecting licenses
Botswana Diamonds’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunland Minerals has received six new prospecting licences from the Botswana government.
Yesterday
De Beers CFO resigns
De Beers Group chief financial Nimesh Patel has left the diamond group to join Spirax-Sarco Engineering as their new chief financial officer and executive director.
Yesterday
ALROSA appoints a new Transformation Director of the Polishing Division
ALROSA has appointed Dmitry Amelkin to the post of a Transformation Director of its united Polishing Division.
Yesterday
GJEPC’s Chairman announces $ 2.74 mln to PM-CARES Fund
In a statement, the Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India, Pramod Kumar Agrawal has announced the contribution of $ 2.74 mln to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund on behalf...
Yesterday
Christie’s jewellery auctions rescheduled
Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sales are postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus.
01 april 2020