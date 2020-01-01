News

Indian diamond industry stakeholders to discuss shutdown today

urat Diamond Association (SDA) has convened an emergency meeting of diamond industry stakeholders to take a call on shutdown on Tuesday, according to a TOI report.

Today

COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings

The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.

Today

Debswana launches 2024 strategy in response to challenging business environment

Debswana, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has launched its 2024 strategy, which is as a bold response to the current challenging business landscape.

Today

Lucapa’s Lulo diamond resource jumps 25% to 100,700 ct

Lucapa Diamond says the in-situ resource carats at Lulo mine, in Angola has increased by 25% to 100,700 carats.

Yesterday

Kristall factory celebrated its 57th anniversary

The Kristall Production Association, a member of the ALROSA Group, celebrated its 57th birthday last week.

Yesterday

Diamond jewellers get time till May to procure contracted rough stones

Today
Expert reports

expert_17032020_alrosa.png
Diamond Sorting Center of ALROSA                                                                                     Image credit: ALROSA


(indiatimes.com) - Indian diamond jewellers have until end May to lift the contracted volume of rough stones from Russian major ALROSA, which has relaxed the deadline for purchases in the aftermath of the Covid-19-induced demand slump globally. ALROSA has allowed the Indian trade to lift 40% of the contracted volumes initially even as export shipments of polished diamonds from India declined by an identical proportion last month.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished