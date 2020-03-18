U.S. Malls May Be Hit Hard by the Coronavirus

Image credit: Mall of America
(jckonline.com) - Since the COVID-19 outbreak began last year, shopping malls in China have been all but deserted. And a new study is forecasting that U.S. malls may soon see a sharp decline in traffic, too, as the coronavirus fans out across America. A report from Coresight Research found that U.S. consumers could change their shopping habits dramatically in the coming weeks or months, impacting retailers and the larger economy in ways that will be difficult to recover from.
News
Lucapa recovers 64 ct lla diamond at Mothae mine
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a “top-quality” 64 ct D-colour Type Ila diamond at its 70%-owned Mothae mine, in Lesotho.
Yesterday
Gem rakes in $7.8mln from Letseng small diamond tender
Gem Diamonds has raked in $7.8 million from the Letseng small diamond tender, which closed in Antwerp on Wednesday.
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds commences bulk sampling on Marsfontein
Botswana Diamonds has commenced a bulk sampling campaign on its Marsfontein project, in South Africa.
Yesterday
JCK Las Vegas and Luxury jewelry shows are postponed with new dates to be set
JCK has announced that it cancels the JCK Las Vegas and Luxury jewelry shows, which were initially planned for June 2 to 5 and May 31 to June 5 respectively, due to the spread of coronavirus.
Yesterday
De Beers to proceed with March diamond sales as Botswana issues travel ban – report
De Beers is planning to proceed with its diamond sales scheduled for end of the month although sightholders won’t be allowed to inspect goods in person.
18 march 2020
