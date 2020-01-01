Taxation should reflect economic realities

Today



(namibian.com.na) - The productive industry and the government should start having serious conversations around taxation, especially when economic activities dry up, to ensure that businesses are sustained and job losses are minimised. This, according to De Beers chief executive officer Bruce Cleaver, would give life to businesses that in some instances just need some tax assistance to keep afloat. Cleaver said this late last month in an exclusive interview with The Namibian while visiting the country.