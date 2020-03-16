News

Indian diamond industry stakeholders to discuss shutdown today

urat Diamond Association (SDA) has convened an emergency meeting of diamond industry stakeholders to take a call on shutdown on Tuesday, according to a TOI report.

COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings

The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.

India’s polished diamond export declines 40.92 % in February

India’s cut and polished diamond exports totalled $ 1.38 bln in February 2020 against $ 2.34 bln in February 2019.

Debswana launches 2024 strategy in response to challenging business environment

Debswana, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has launched its 2024 strategy, which is as a bold response to the current challenging business landscape.

Lucapa’s Lulo diamond resource jumps 25% to 100,700 ct

Lucapa Diamond says the in-situ resource carats at Lulo mine, in Angola has increased by 25% to 100,700 carats.

16 march 2020

Diamonds have a dirty secret. But there's a climate-conscious solution

Expert reports

(theguardian.com) - Alexander Weindling has a fading, black and white framed photograph on the desk of his New York City office. It’s of his grandfather, wearing a hat and suit, posing more than a century ago with some of the workers of a diamond mine he oversaw in what was then known as the Belgian Congo. The mining of diamonds in Africa led to a human rights disaster from colonial times onwards and Weindling, a third-generation diamond and jewelry merchant, uses the incongruity of this photo in the white minimalism of his Tribeca office as a mental spur. That era of diamond mining was “so devastatingly ugly Isis will start looking like good guys,” says Weindling. “It was dreadful. It was criminal. It was unforgivable.”

