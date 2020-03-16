Diamonds have a dirty secret. But there's a climate-conscious solution

(theguardian.com) - Alexander Weindling has a fading, black and white framed photograph on the desk of his New York City office. It’s of his grandfather, wearing a hat and suit, posing more than a century ago with some of the workers of a diamond mine he oversaw in what was then known as the Belgian Congo. The mining of diamonds in Africa led to a human rights disaster from colonial times onwards and Weindling, a third-generation diamond and jewelry merchant, uses the incongruity of this photo in the white minimalism of his Tribeca office as a mental spur. That era of diamond mining was “so devastatingly ugly Isis will start looking like good guys,” says Weindling. “It was dreadful. It was criminal. It was unforgivable.”
Indian diamond industry stakeholders to discuss shutdown today
urat Diamond Association (SDA) has convened an emergency meeting of diamond industry stakeholders to take a call on shutdown on Tuesday, according to a TOI report.
COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings
The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.
India’s polished diamond export declines 40.92 % in February
India’s cut and polished diamond exports totalled $ 1.38 bln in February 2020 against $ 2.34 bln in February 2019.
Debswana launches 2024 strategy in response to challenging business environment
Debswana, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has launched its 2024 strategy, which is as a bold response to the current challenging business landscape.
Lucapa’s Lulo diamond resource jumps 25% to 100,700 ct
Lucapa Diamond says the in-situ resource carats at Lulo mine, in Angola has increased by 25% to 100,700 carats.
