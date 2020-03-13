The Luxury Trap: Why it’s a Mistake to Define Luxury By Price

Today



Image credit: Adina Voicu (Pixabay)





(jingdaily.com) - Alexandre Arnault, CEO of the luggage brand Rimowa and the son of LVMH founder Bernard Arnault, stated in a series of recent interviews that he prefers not to use the term “luxury” as it’s too connected to price. I believe this is true, and the word is often used far too loosely. Today, companies slap a high price tag on almost any type of product as a way to label it “luxury.” Yet this strategy almost always fails.