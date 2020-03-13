The Luxury Trap: Why it’s a Mistake to Define Luxury By Price

Image credit: Adina Voicu (Pixabay)
(jingdaily.com) - Alexandre Arnault, CEO of the luggage brand Rimowa and the son of LVMH founder Bernard Arnault, stated in a series of recent interviews that he prefers not to use the term “luxury” as it’s too connected to price. I believe this is true, and the word is often used far too loosely. Today, companies slap a high price tag on almost any type of product as a way to label it “luxury.” Yet this strategy almost always fails.
Lucapa’s Lulo diamond resource jumps 25% to 100,700 ct
Lucapa Diamond says the in-situ resource carats at Lulo mine, in Angola has increased by 25% to 100,700 carats.
Yesterday
Kristall factory celebrated its 57th anniversary
The Kristall Production Association, a member of the ALROSA Group, celebrated its 57th birthday last week.
Yesterday
DITP organises BGJF amidst COVID-19 crisis with strict preventive measures
Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion has revealed that the 65th the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) was successfully organized amidst the COVID-19 crisis, with an increase of 10% in exhibitors compared to the fair’s 63rd...
Yesterday
GSI announced launch of LGX complete grading report
Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, announced that it will start offering its new LGX Complete™ for lab grown diamonds that do not have any post growth treatments or enhancements...
Yesterday
Zim delays revision of mining law as AG focuses on constitutional amendments
Zimbabwe’s new Mines and Minerals Act is taking long to come due to the understaffing of the Attorney General's office, which is currently focusing on the constitutional amendments.
13 march 2020