Lack of Confidence Hurts Diamond Prices

Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)
(edahngolan.com) - Wholesale polished diamond prices declined in February as COVID-19 continued to spread around the world, leading to a near halt in demand in China. The decline follows a small resurrection that was fueled by good consumer demand in December. In addition to the virus spreading, the stock markets tanked in the second half of February, adding consumer economic worries to health concerns. Yet, the issues were not limited to external forces. Polished diamond prices were also impacted by the oversupply of rough diamonds in January. The more than $1 billion worth of goods was more than the diamond midstream could digest, fueling concerns among manufacturers.
News
Сoronavirus affected Antwerp's polished diamond trade in February
The closure of eastern markets due to the coronavirus outbreak has caused great uncertainty across the global diamond trade.
06 march 2020
Vast Resources set to conclude Zim diamond JV
Vast Resources is expecting to conclude a joint venture agreement with the Zimbabwean government for the Chiadzwa community diamond project, before the end of the month.
06 march 2020
CTF’s retail sales dip 42% in China & 60% in HK and Macau
China’s jewellery chain, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd’s (CTF) retail sales suffered double-digit losses in the first two months of the year.
06 march 2020
Malabar Gold has mega expansion plans on the anvil
Indian jewellery retail chain Malabar Gold & Diamonds has unveiled its mega expansion plans to bolster its business in India and abroad.
06 march 2020
Angolans raise concern over illegal diamond mining
Angolans have expressed concern over clandestine illegal diamond mining by suspected foreigners in the southern parts of the country.
05 march 2020