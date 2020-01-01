News

100 jewellery outlets across Dubai celebrate Mother’s Day with big discounts

To celebrate the spirit of motherhood, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), the largest trade body for Dubai’s jewellery industry has launched the campaign ‘My Mother My Precious’ marking this year’s Mother’s day.

Gem Diamonds revenue slides as it recovers 100 stones greater than 100 ct

Gem Diamonds’ revenue for the ending 31 December 2019 declined by 32% to $182.0 million compared with $267.3 million, a year earlier.

Stargems, Rachminov ink joint venture

Stargems and A.A. Rachminov have signed a joint venture that will see the companies “pool” their respective sourcing and marketing resources.

Jewelry exhibition JUNWEX New Russian Style to be held in Moscow in May

The largest exhibition of jewelry and watch brands JUNWEX New Russian Style will be held in Moscow from May 20 to May 24, 2020.

Star Diamond commenced legal proceedings against Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.

Star Diamond Corporation announced that it commenced legal proceedings in the Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan against Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") in relation to RTEC's purported exercise in November 2019...

Jewellery exporters contact mines to directly supply rough diamonds to SMEs

Expert reports

(business-standard.com) - Faced with an irregular supply of quality diamonds, which is hurting domestic sales and exports, diamond processors, under the aegis of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), are in talks with leading global miners to accommodate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) into their sightholders’ list to deal with them in small quantities of rough diamonds.

