Jewellery exporters contact mines to directly supply rough diamonds to SMEs

(business-standard.com) - Faced with an irregular supply of quality diamonds, which is hurting domestic sales and exports, diamond processors, under the aegis of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), are in talks with leading global miners to accommodate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) into their sightholders’ list to deal with them in small quantities of rough diamonds.
News
100 jewellery outlets across Dubai celebrate Mother’s Day with big discounts
To celebrate the spirit of motherhood, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), the largest trade body for Dubai’s jewellery industry has launched the campaign ‘My Mother My Precious’ marking this year’s Mother’s day.
Today
Gem Diamonds revenue slides as it recovers 100 stones greater than 100 ct
Gem Diamonds’ revenue for the ending 31 December 2019 declined by 32% to $182.0 million compared with $267.3 million, a year earlier.
Yesterday
Stargems, Rachminov ink joint venture
Stargems and A.A. Rachminov have signed a joint venture that will see the companies “pool” their respective sourcing and marketing resources.
Yesterday
Jewelry exhibition JUNWEX New Russian Style to be held in Moscow in May
The largest exhibition of jewelry and watch brands JUNWEX New Russian Style will be held in Moscow from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
Yesterday
Star Diamond commenced legal proceedings against Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.
Star Diamond Corporation announced that it commenced legal proceedings in the Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan against Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") in relation to RTEC's purported exercise in November 2019...
Yesterday