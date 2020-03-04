This is what it feels like proposing to a man, from the women who've done it

Image credit: mskathrynne (Pixabay)
(glamourmagazine.co.uk) - Ladies, it’s a leap year, the day tradition sets aside for you to propose to your fella. And so I say to you; in the immortal words of Destiny’s Child: “I buy my own diamonds and I buy my own rings.” After all, why are we waiting on the men in our lives to be deciding our marital destiny? More than that... should we really only be ‘allowed’ to do this once every four years? A recent survey, by jeweler Beaverbrooks revealed that 71% of Brits believe the tradition is outdated, and that women should be proposing, well, anytime they goddamn feel like it, while another survey revealed that a whopping 76% of men think more women should propose. In fact, according to Google Trends, ‘men’s engagement rings’ received an average of 14,800 searches per month in 2019. It’s why Beaverbrooks and countless other jewelers like Van Cleef and Arpels, De Beers, Fraser Hart and trusty H.Samuels are now producing ranges of men’s proposal rings. So, how does it actually feel to be the woman popping the question?
Angolans raise concern over illegal diamond mining
Angolans have expressed concern over clandestine illegal diamond mining by suspected foreigners in the southern parts of the country.
Yesterday
Watches & Wonders watch fair in Geneva will not take place the COVID-19
The Watches & Wonders watch fair in Geneva - known until last year as the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) - will not take place this year given the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
Yesterday
NCLT orders liquidation of Firestar Diamond International
The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) has ordered the liquidation of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s group company, Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd.
Yesterday
India's gold imports drop 41% in February
Due to high prices and low demand, India's gold imports plunged 41% in February, with imports registering 46 tonnes of gold in comparison to 77.64 tonnes in the same month a year earlier.
Yesterday
Coronavirus fears hit De Beers’ second rough diamond sale
De Beers has raked in $355 million from its second rough diamond sale compared with $496 million, a year earlier and $551 million, the previous month.
04 march 2020