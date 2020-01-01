Synthetic diamonds not so attractive

Image credit: Lightbox
(thevoicebw.com) - Demand for De Beers’ Lab-Grown Diamonds (LGD) is still relatively low, almost two years after they were introduced into the market. The Group’s Chief Financial Officer – Midstream, Susanne Swaniker-Tettey told the media recently that the demand for synthetics remains low compared to the demand for natural diamonds.
News
ALROSA IFRS net profit in 2019 fell by 31%
The company's net profit for 12 months of 2019 amounted to 63 billion rubles, a decrease of 31% compared with the previous year.
Yesterday
AWDC to develop a self-sustaining, responsible and transparent diamond supply chain in Guinea
In 2018, the Belgian diamond trader Cap Source together with the support of the AWDC launched a fully traceable and responsibly sourced diamond jewelry collection My Fair Diamond using artisanal diamonds from Sierra Leone.
Yesterday
Zim court frees ALROSA geologists accused of illegally prospecting for gold
A Zimbabwean court has freed two geologists employed by ALROSA who were arrested for illegally prospecting for gold in the Nyanga National Park and washing the ore in Nyangombe River.
Yesterday
Gem recovers several top-quality diamonds from Letšeng
Gem Diamonds has recovered several top-quality diamonds, including one pink, from its Letšeng Mine, in Lesotho between February 28 and March 3.
Yesterday
GJEPC postpones 1st International Gem & Jewellery Show-Jaipur to July 18-20
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has rescheduled the first-ever International Gem & Jewellery Show, Jaipur (IGJS) from early April to July 18-20, 2020, due to COVID-19 outbreak.
Yesterday