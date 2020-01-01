Synthetic diamonds not so attractive

ALROSA IFRS net profit in 2019 fell by 31% The company's net profit for 12 months of 2019 amounted to 63 billion rubles, a decrease of 31% compared with the previous year.

AWDC to develop a self-sustaining, responsible and transparent diamond supply chain in Guinea In 2018, the Belgian diamond trader Cap Source together with the support of the AWDC launched a fully traceable and responsibly sourced diamond jewelry collection My Fair Diamond using artisanal diamonds from Sierra Leone.

Zim court frees ALROSA geologists accused of illegally prospecting for gold A Zimbabwean court has freed two geologists employed by ALROSA who were arrested for illegally prospecting for gold in the Nyanga National Park and washing the ore in Nyangombe River.

Gem recovers several top-quality diamonds from Letšeng Gem Diamonds has recovered several top-quality diamonds, including one pink, from its Letšeng Mine, in Lesotho between February 28 and March 3.