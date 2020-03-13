Can India’s Sharp Rise in LGD Exports Extend into 2020?

Image credit: Mittal Diamonds
(edahngolan.com) - Proving that the Indian diamond industry’s interest in lab-grown diamonds (LGD) is fully established, India exported $445.3 million worth of these polished stones in 2019, up 71.8% year over year. By volume, gross polished LGD exports leaped 119% to 4.4 million carats. This large jump in exports is impressive, but considering that LGD is slowly becoming an established category, plus the impact of the coronavirus on global trade, can LGD export growth continue at this rate into 2020?
Zim delays revision of mining law as AG focuses on constitutional amendments
Zimbabwe’s new Mines and Minerals Act is taking long to come due to the understaffing of the Attorney General's office, which is currently focusing on the constitutional amendments.
13 march 2020
Sergey Ivanov will remain CEO of ALROSA for another five years
The Supervisory Board of ALROSA at an absentee meeting re-elected Sergey Ivanov as CEO - Chairman of the Executive Committee for a period of five years.
13 march 2020
Firestone shareholders approve plans to delist from London’s AIM
Firestone Diamonds shareholders have approved the company’s plans to delist from London’s AIM.
13 march 2020
ALROSA offers greater flexibility to its clients
ALROSA has decided that, starting this week, it will let customers offtake 40% of the initially contracted volume and carry the remaining part over to the end of May 2020.
13 march 2020
100 jewellery outlets across Dubai celebrate Mother’s Day with big discounts
To celebrate the spirit of motherhood, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), the largest trade body for Dubai’s jewellery industry has launched the campaign ‘My Mother My Precious’ marking this year’s Mother’s day.
13 march 2020