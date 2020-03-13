News

Zim delays revision of mining law as AG focuses on constitutional amendments

Zimbabwe’s new Mines and Minerals Act is taking long to come due to the understaffing of the Attorney General's office, which is currently focusing on the constitutional amendments.

13 march 2020

Sergey Ivanov will remain CEO of ALROSA for another five years

The Supervisory Board of ALROSA at an absentee meeting re-elected Sergey Ivanov as CEO - Chairman of the Executive Committee for a period of five years.

13 march 2020

Firestone shareholders approve plans to delist from London’s AIM

Firestone Diamonds shareholders have approved the company’s plans to delist from London’s AIM.

13 march 2020

ALROSA offers greater flexibility to its clients

ALROSA has decided that, starting this week, it will let customers offtake 40% of the initially contracted volume and carry the remaining part over to the end of May 2020.

13 march 2020

100 jewellery outlets across Dubai celebrate Mother’s Day with big discounts

To celebrate the spirit of motherhood, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), the largest trade body for Dubai’s jewellery industry has launched the campaign ‘My Mother My Precious’ marking this year’s Mother’s day.

13 march 2020

Can India’s Sharp Rise in LGD Exports Extend into 2020?

Today
Expert reports

expert_10032020.png
Image credit: Mittal Diamonds


(edahngolan.com) - Proving that the Indian diamond industry’s interest in lab-grown diamonds (LGD) is fully established, India exported $445.3 million worth of these polished stones in 2019, up 71.8% year over year. By volume, gross polished LGD exports leaped 119% to 4.4 million carats. This large jump in exports is impressive, but considering that LGD is slowly becoming an established category, plus the impact of the coronavirus on global trade, can LGD export growth continue at this rate into 2020?

Print version
