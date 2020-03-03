Lucara optimistic on direction of diamond market, but waits for further signs of recovery

Image credit: Lucara Diamond
(miningmx.com) - Lucara Diamond CEO, Eira Thomas, said she was optimistic on the direction of the diamond market, but stopped short of saying whether improved pricing would make a substantial impact on the firm’s 2020 financial year. “We know the diamond market is going to recover, we just don’t know how quickly,” said Thomas in response to questions following presentation of the firm’s 2019 financial results on February 24. “Last year was a tough year.” Thomas said sales for the firm’s fourth quarter had been “very encouraging” as there were price improvements across all diamond sizes.
Coronavirus fears hit De Beers’ second rough diamond sale
De Beers has raked in $355 million from its second rough diamond sale compared with $496 million, a year earlier and $551 million, the previous month.
Yesterday
Lucapa raises $2.8m to advance Lulo kimberlite exploration
Lucapa Diamond has received applications for a $2.8 million share placement to advance the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme, in Angola as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.
Yesterday
HK's retail sales of jewellery & watches dip to a huge 41% in January 2020
Total retail sales across all products in Hong Kong fell drastically to 21.4% in January 2020, for the 12th consecutive month.
Yesterday
Surat’s diamond workers to go on ‘strike’ over professional tax on March 16
The Surat Ratnakalakar Sangh (SRS) has given a call for strike in the diamond cutting and polishing sector on March 16 to demand the abolition of professional tax charged by the Gujarat state government from diamond workers.
Yesterday
Angola diamond trading reforms bearing fruits – SODIAM
The Angolan government’s introduction of a new diamond trading policy in 2018 is bearing positive results, according to the state diamond trader, SODIAM.
03 march 2020