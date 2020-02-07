Antwerp’s Rough Diamond Imports Surge in January

Angola hunts for independent valuators of rough diamonds The government of Angola is looking for three independent valuators to assort, value and determine the reserve prices of Angolan rough diamonds prior to their commercialisation.

Firestone revises production guidance Firestone Diamonds, which has a 75% stake in the Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho, has revised its production guidance for the fiscal year 2020 due to power disruption and a subsequent review of the mine plan.

GJEPC’s 13th IIJS Signature & 7th IGJME give head-start to 2020 buying season The 13th edition of IIJS Signature and the 7th edition of India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME) organised by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) gave a headstart to the 2020 buying season.

ALROSA earns $11.9 mln at auction in Vladivostok During the February international auction for the sale of special-sized diamonds (over 10.8 carats), which was held in Vladivostok, ALROSA sold 123 diamonds with a total weight of 2205 carats.