Antwerp’s Rough Diamond Imports Surge in January

Image credit: Antwerp World Diamond Centre
(thediamondloupe.com) - The anticipated increase in rough-diamond trading activity as the calendar flipped to 2020 lived up to expectations in Antwerp, as the volume of rough imports to Antwerp during the month of January surged 43% compared to the first month of 2019. The 8.1 million carats imported was the most since December 2018 and outpaced January 2019 imports by over 2.4 million carats.
News
Angola hunts for independent valuators of rough diamonds
The government of Angola is looking for three independent valuators to assort, value and determine the reserve prices of Angolan rough diamonds prior to their commercialisation.
Yesterday
Firestone revises production guidance
Firestone Diamonds, which has a 75% stake in the Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho, has revised its production guidance for the fiscal year 2020 due to power disruption and a subsequent review of the mine plan.
Yesterday
GJEPC’s 13th IIJS Signature & 7th IGJME give head-start to 2020 buying season
The 13th edition of IIJS Signature and the 7th edition of India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME) organised by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) gave a headstart to the 2020 buying season.
Yesterday
ALROSA earns $11.9 mln at auction in Vladivostok
During the February international auction for the sale of special-sized diamonds (over 10.8 carats), which was held in Vladivostok, ALROSA sold 123 diamonds with a total weight of 2205 carats.
Yesterday
Lucapa recovers rare type IIa diamonds from Lulo kimberlite exploration
Lucapa Diamond, which recently recovered 45 diamonds weighing 30.3 carats from a stream bulk sample taken from the Canguige tributary, in Angola, has confirmed the presence of rare Type IIa gems, along with a light fancy yellow.
Yesterday