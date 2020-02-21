What the Diamond Trade Can Learn from Avocados

ALROSA unearths a yellow 17.4 ct diamond at its new Verkhne-Munskoye deposit ALROSA has recovered a 17.44-carat diamond at the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit for the first time since the beginning of its operations.

Star Diamond provides update regarding option to JV with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. Star Diamond Corporation announced that, following a review conducted by Star Diamond’s special committee with assistance from the special committee’s independent legal counsel, Star Diamond has notified Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (RTEC)...

Sergey Eroshkin appointed new CEO of Bourevestnik Sergey Eroshkin will become the new CEO of the Bourevestnik Innovation Center, ALROSA subsidiary, effective from February 15, 2020.

Star Rays aspires to become India’s first carbon-neutral diamond company Indian diamond manufacturer Star Rays may be the first India’s first carbon-neutral diamond company in the country, because of its commitment to sustainable business practices.