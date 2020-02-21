News

ALROSA unearths a yellow 17.4 ct diamond at its new Verkhne-Munskoye deposit

ALROSA has recovered a 17.44-carat diamond at the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit for the first time since the beginning of its operations.

21 february 2020

Star Diamond provides update regarding option to JV with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.

Star Diamond Corporation announced that, following a review conducted by Star Diamond’s special committee with assistance from the special committee’s independent legal counsel, Star Diamond has notified Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (RTEC)...

21 february 2020

Sergey Eroshkin appointed new CEO of Bourevestnik

Sergey Eroshkin will become the new CEO of the Bourevestnik Innovation Center, ALROSA subsidiary, effective from February 15, 2020.

21 february 2020

Star Rays aspires to become India’s first carbon-neutral diamond company

Indian diamond manufacturer Star Rays may be the first India’s first carbon-neutral diamond company in the country, because of its commitment to sustainable business practices.

21 february 2020

Young Indians embrace platinum as a symbol of modern love and self-expression

While traditionally a market for gold jewellery, India has developed a strong appetite for platinum over the past decade.

21 february 2020

What the Diamond Trade Can Learn from Avocados

Expert reports
expert_25022020.png
Image credit: Del Rey Avocado Company

(diamonds.net) - Generic marketing has done wonders for the green fruit. What’s holding the diamond industry back from creating similar campaigns?

