Today

Image credit: Israel Diamond Week

(diamonds.net) - Alrosa has paused production at certain lower-value deposits as the diamond industry continues to face an inventory imbalance and external challenges, its CEO said. The Russian miner placed on care and maintenance select alluvial mines that contain diamonds priced at $50 to $60 per carat, Sergey Ivanov told members of the trade at the International Diamond Week in Israel on Monday.