Unique diamonds produced by AGD DIAMONDS are in high demand This last Monday, AGD DIAMONDS held the first auction for the sale of special-sized diamonds (10.8+) this year on the e-trading platform operated by its trading arm, Grib Diamonds from the diamond miner’s Antwerp office. The resulting total...

Lucapa realises $1.9m from latest Lulo diamond sale Lucapa Diamond sold a parcel of 1,223 carats of diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola for $1.9 million, representing an average price of $1,535 per carat.

Lower sales volumes hit De Beers EBITDA in 2019 De Beer’s underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 55% to $558 million in 2019 compared with $1,2 billion, a year earlier due to lower sales volumes, a lower value sales mix which curtailed...

Angola seizes over 6k cts of diamonds in Lunda Norte under Operation Transparency Angola has seized 6,579 carats of rough diamonds in the Lunda Norte Province as part of its Operation Transparency in 2019, according to a report from the Provincial Civil Protection Commission seen by the local media.